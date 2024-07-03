Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,833. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

