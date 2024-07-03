Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVT opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
