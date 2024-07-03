Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Shares Set to Split on Friday, July 5th

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of Ebara stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Ebara has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $47.00.
About Ebara
