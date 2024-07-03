Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Shares Set to Split on Friday, July 5th

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Ebara has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.