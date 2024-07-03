Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
