Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

