E&G Advisors LP Acquires 1,316 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,100,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,672,520. The firm has a market cap of $319.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

