E&G Advisors LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 12.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 460,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.37. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

