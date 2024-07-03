E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.33. 4,551,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
