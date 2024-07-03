E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.33. 4,551,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.