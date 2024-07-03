E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.17.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $788.85. 250,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.