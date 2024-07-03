E&G Advisors LP Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 914,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

