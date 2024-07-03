E&G Advisors LP Has $351,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,698,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

