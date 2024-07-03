E&G Advisors LP Purchases 3,933 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,167,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,282,109. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

