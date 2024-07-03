E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after buying an additional 1,951,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AZN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 2,377,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

