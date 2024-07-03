eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. eHealth has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in eHealth by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eHealth by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Articles

