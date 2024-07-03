Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.67). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
Elektron Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.50. The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a PE ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology Company Profile
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
