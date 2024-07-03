Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $885.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $906.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $916.83. The firm has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $818.06 and a 200 day moving average of $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

