Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 5th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Ennis stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,660. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

