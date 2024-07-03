Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

