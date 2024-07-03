EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

