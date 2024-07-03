EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 192,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,547. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.73.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

