ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 795,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

