Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $210.09 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.61 or 0.00037516 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $210.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.71 or 0.00621757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00123505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00276416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00071241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,770,717 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

