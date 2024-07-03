Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.40 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,298.97 or 0.05483085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $396.52 billion and $13.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00044531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,480 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

