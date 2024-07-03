EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.23). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.23), with a volume of 14,344 shares.
EU supply Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.05.
EU supply Company Profile
EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EU supply
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.