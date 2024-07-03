EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s current price.

EVE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVE stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. EVE has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

About EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

