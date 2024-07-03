Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.77. 262,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,661. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $333.65 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.95.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

