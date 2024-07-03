Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Everscale has a market cap of $108.57 million and $1.03 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,539,399 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,446,417 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

