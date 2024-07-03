Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127. The company has a market cap of $910.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52.

