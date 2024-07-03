Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. 1,562,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,068. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

