Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,427 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,500 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.