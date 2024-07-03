Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,980. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

