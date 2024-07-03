Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. 261,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $437,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $130,554,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

