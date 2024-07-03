Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $151.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.