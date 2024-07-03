Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 1,515,151 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 664,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,445. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

