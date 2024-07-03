F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.25

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $16.01. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 900 shares.
F & M Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.
F & M Bank Announces Dividend
About F & M Bank
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F & M Bank
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.