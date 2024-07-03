F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.25

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $16.01. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 900 shares.

F & M Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

About F & M Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.