Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.