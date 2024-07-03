Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Rivian Stock on the Verge of a 100% Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.