Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 0.6%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 33,192,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 112,775,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $191.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

