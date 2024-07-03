Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,096. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.