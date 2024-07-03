Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $54.11

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.11, but opened at $52.74. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 747,940 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth $4,713,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,322,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

