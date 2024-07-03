Financial Contrast: Lazydays (GORV) versus Its Rivals

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.29 Lazydays Competitors $9.47 billion $263.48 million -9.15

Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lazydays and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 238 1224 1727 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lazydays beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.