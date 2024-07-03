First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

FRBA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 15,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,874. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Bank by 88.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

