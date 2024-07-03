First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Community by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First Community Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 9,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,174. First Community has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.