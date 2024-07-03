FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of FGROY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

