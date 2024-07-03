FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of FGROY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.
