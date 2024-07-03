Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Fiverr International Stock Up 6.7 %

FVRR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

