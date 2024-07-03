Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.93. 364,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 933,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

