Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.90. 9,878,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 50,889,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 456,858 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $382,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.