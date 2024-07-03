Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. 75,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,467. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 47.53. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

