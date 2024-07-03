Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Up 4%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.98. 52,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 40,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

