Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

FBIO stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

