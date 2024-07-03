Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.