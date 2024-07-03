Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
