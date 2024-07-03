Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,391,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

